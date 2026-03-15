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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Alia Bhatt drops bombshell on her 33rd birthday

Alia Bhatt makes big announcement on her birthday

  • By Salima Bhutto
Alia Bhatt drops bombshell on her 33rd birthday
Alia Bhatt drops bombshell on her 33rd birthday

Alia Bhatt recently dropped a bombshell on the occasion of her 33rd birthday.

On this special occasion, the birthday girl took to Instagram on Sunday, March 15, and announced that her Eternal Sunshine production is expanding as she introduced “Eternal Kids”.

Her post reads, “Our production house. Eternal Sunshine just had a baby. Say hello to Eternal Kids. We have three exciting projects lined up already.”

The Jigra star’s announcement added, “There's C and G and M. (we'll reveal their names soon).


“Based on stories and characters made up by my grandfather. Shaheen and I grew up on these stories and now we're thrilled to bring them to you.”

The actress, who owns children's lifestyle brand Ed-a-Mamma, then talked about GOÓLANGÓO, a creature that is so indescribable.

Bhatt noted, “You've read book number one. Now we bring you the series (and many more books).”

The wife of Ranbir Kapoor then shared, “All homespun stories. Stories we loved as children. Stories to share with our children. And stories that talk to the inner child in each one of us.”

In the end, Alia Bhatt concluded, “Let the magic begin.”

On personal front, the actress is reportedly vacationing in Hong Kong with her husband Ranbir Kapoor and their daughter Raha, according to Hindustan Times.

On professional front, she will soon star in action spy movie, Alpha

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