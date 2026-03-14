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  • By Sidra Khan
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Rohit Shetty makes huge announcement about 'Golmaal 5, on his 52nd birthday

The 'Singham Again' director Rohit Shetty celebrates his 52nd birthday today, March 14

  • By Sidra Khan
Rohit Shetty makes huge announcement about Golmaal 5, on his 52nd birthday
Rohit Shetty makes huge announcement about 'Golmaal 5, on his 52nd birthday

While it's Rohit Shetty's birthday, but the surprise is for fans!

On Saturday, March 14, the Indian director celebrated his 52nd birthday with a major announcement for fans, making them thrilled.

Taking to Instagram, the Singham Again director shared that he has begun the filming of the superhit franchise, Golmaal's, fifth installment.

Also marking the 20th anniversary since the first Golmaal's release, the director expressed heartfelt thanks to the fans and audiences for all the love they have given to his movies.

"20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience," Rohit began.

He continued, "Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work."

The Chennai Express director announced, "So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5. You have always loved and supported me. All we need is your blessings. See you at the movies."

About Golmaal:

Golmaal is an Indian comedy film series directed by Rohit Shetty.

The movie's first installment was released in 2006, while second, third, and fourth sequels were out in 2008, 2010, and 2017, respectively.

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