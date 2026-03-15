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  • By Hania Jamil
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Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan to reunite on big screen for 'Sarkar 4'

Director Ram Gopal Varma has shared that the writing for 'Sarkaar 4' is done, with the filming set to begin this year

  • By Hania Jamil
Amitabh Bachchan , Abhishek Bachchan to reunite on big screen for Sarkar 4
Amitabh Bachchan , Abhishek Bachchan to reunite on big screen for 'Sarkar 4'

Ram Gopal Varma confirmed that Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be reuniting for Sarkar 4.

On the opening day of the Red Lorry Film Festival, the director of the cult-classic franchise shared an exciting update on the film's fourth instalment, noting that the filming will be kicked off in mid-2026.

When asked if the father-son duo will be returning for a new part, Varma said, "Both Amitabh Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan will be a part of the film."

About Sarkar:

Inspired by the power dynamics of politics and crime, the first Sarkar film was released in 2005.

The film featured Amitabh in the iconic role of Subhash Nagre, and the sequel, titled Sarkar Raj, continued the story, further exploring the family's influence.

Moreover, Ram was present at the festival for a special screening of his film Shiva and shared that renowned filmmaker Steven Spielberg influenced his visual approach.

When asked about recent films and filmmakers he admires, he said he liked Dhurandhar, adding that while the Jaws director remains his all-time favourite filmmaker, he finds Aditya Dhar to be among the most promising directors.

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