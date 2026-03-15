News
  • By Salima Bhutto
News

Kajol speaks blunt truth about social media: ‘I’ve drawn my line very clearly’

Kajol spills the beans on emerging pressure of social media

  • By Salima Bhutto

kajol-speaks-blunt-truth-about-social-media-ive-drawn-my-line-very-clearly
kajol-speaks-blunt-truth-about-social-media-ive-drawn-my-line-very-clearly

Kajol recently spoke her mind about the emerging pressure of being active on using social media.

While navigating the pressure of being active on social media during the digital age, the 50-year-old actress told mid-day, "When it comes to social media and the subsequent scrutiny."

According to Kajol, it's more pressure for her because she came from a different time, highlighting that she’s from the 90s.

"To compare the two would be unfair," the Do Patti star, adding, "I enjoy it up to a point. And there's only so much that I can and want to do."

The Maa actress, who joined Instagram after daughter Nysa Devgan, went on to say, "I think my team has resigned to it. I've drawn [my line] very clearly."

According to the actress, her team understands her boundaries and won't push her beyond her comfort zone.

Elsewhere in the interview, the Sarzameen performer credited today's generation for being able to openly talk about their struggles.

"If they cannot manage, they openly go for therapy," the Lust Stories 2 star said, adding, "Getting help is getting help."

On professional front, Kajol will soon star in Maharagni: Queen of Queens movie.

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