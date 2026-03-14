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  • By Fatima Hassan
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Vedang Raina, Sharvari dating? 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' teaser sparks romance rumours

Sharvari and Vedang Raina set to appear in Imtiaz Ali's upcoming film, 'Main Vaapas Aaunga'

  • By Fatima Hassan
Vedang Raina, Sharvari dating? Main Vaapas Aaunga teaser sparks romance rumours
Vedang Raina, Sharvari dating? 'Main Vaapas Aaunga' teaser sparks romance rumours  

Sharvari has found love again in her life, as seen in her upcoming film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, co-star Vedang Raina, after her possible break-up with Sunny Kaushal.  

As the brand-new teaser of their upcoming film, directed by Bollywood's popular filmmaker Imtiaz Ali, has been released, a new report claims that the new B-Town pair are dating.

On Saturday, March 14th, Filmfare reported that insiders recently revealed that Vedang and Sharvari have been secretly seeing each other after meeting on the film’s set.

"Vedang Raina and Sharvari are dating. They met while shooting for their new movie, but love has blossomed, and the two are serious about each other. They seem very happy in each other's company," the tipster added.

After splitting up with Vicky Kaushal's brother, Sunny Kaushal, last year, the Munjya starlet has begun a new chapter of her life with a new partner, Vedang, who was previously dating Khushi Kapoor.

As of now, neither Sharvari nor Vedang Raina has confirmed further details of their new romance.

This update came shortly after the couple's new film, Main Vaapas Aaunga trailer, was released on Friday, March 13.

Imitiaz Ali's upcoming film, which also starred Diljit Dosanjh in the leading role, will premiere on June 12th, 2026. 

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