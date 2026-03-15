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  • By Salima Bhutto
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Adnan Siddiqui fires back at Firdous Jamal: ‘Not for us to decide’

Adnan Siddiqui takes on Firdous Jamal over his recent controversial remarks

  • By Salima Bhutto
Adnan Siddiqui fires back at Firdous Jamal: ‘Not for us to decide’
Adnan Siddiqui fires back at Firdous Jamal: ‘Not for us to decide’

Adnan Siddiqui recently slammed fellow artist Firdous Jamal after he made yet another controversial remark, drawing a comparison between stars and actors.

The Meray Paas Tum Ho actor took to Instagram during the wee hours of Sunday, March 15, and penned a lengthy note, writing, “Firdous Jamal Sahib, with great respect, I sincerely believe you are one of the finest actors Pakistan has ever produced.”

Siddiqui went on to add, “Your ability to portray an older character, even during the peak of your youth, clearly reflects your remarkable talent and dedication to the craft of acting.”

Adnan Siddiqui takes on Firdous Jamal over his recent controversial remarks
Adnan Siddiqui takes on Firdous Jamal over his recent controversial remarks

The 56-year-old actor then shared, “However, with all due respect to you as a senior actor and a highly valued member of our artistic community, I humbly feel that it is not for us to decide who is a 'star' and who is an ‘actor’.”

According to the Ye Dil Mera star, ultimately it is the audience that makes that judgment.

“And through their love and support, they have already shown that these individuals are both talented actors and beloved stars,” said the actor, adding, “With respect and admiration.”

Adnan Siddiqui’s remarks come amid the senior actor’s controversial remarks he made in an old interview which recently went viral.

In his interview, Firdous Jamal said that star is a fluke, and it cannot sustain in longer term, but an actor remains an artist until he dies.

For him, an actor can be a star, but a star can never be an actor. 

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