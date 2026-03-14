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  • By Javeria Ahmed
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Shahid Kapoor reunites with Rashmika Mandanna for new romantic comedy film?

Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna created a stir with news of a potential rom-com collaboration

  • By Javeria Ahmed
Shahid Kapoor reunites with Rashmika Mandanna for new romantic comedy film?
Shahid Kapoor reunites with Rashmika Mandanna for new romantic comedy film?

Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna have reportedly opted out of starring in director Amit Ravindranath Sharma’s upcoming romantic comedy.

As per Bollywood Hungama, the sources have confirmed that Jab We Met star and the Jawan starlet are not a part of Amit Ravindranath Sharma's next film.

"Shahid and Rashmika are doing Cocktail 2, and that's the only film they are doing together at the moment. While Shahid was offered this romantic comedy, he wasn't too keen on doing another one after Cocktail 2, and hence decided not to even hear the script," a source shared.

The source also shared further that Rashmika, on the other hand, was never even offered a role in this project.

An insider noted, "It's far from true. Rashmika has her diary filled with feature films in the coming year, and this one was not even offered to her. The fact of the matter is, Amit wanted to cast Shahid, but that didn't work out, and now he is contemplating other names."

To note, Shahid Kapoor's most recent movie is the action-thriller O' Romeo, which was released in cinemas on February 13, 2026.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna’s most recently released movie is the critically acclaimed The Girlfriend, released on November 7, 2025.

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