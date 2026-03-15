Sanya Malhotra moves on to new chapter after 'toxic feminism' drama

Sanya Malhotra seemingly left the controversy surrounding her Mrs. movie way behind after making a heartfelt major announcement.
The 34-year-old actress took to Instagram this weekend and announced that she has recently bought and moved into her new home.
The Thug Life actress, who could be seen donning pink saree in the post that features glimpse of her new home, penned, “Har Har Mahadev Years of dreaming, working, learning and growing.”
Malhotra added, “Iss ghar ki har deewar mujhe yaad dilayegi ki patience aur faith ka result kitna sundar ho sakta hai. And through it all meri family and friends ka trust was always my biggest strength (Every wall of this house reminds me of how beautiful the result of patience and faith can be. And through it all, my family and friends' trust was always my biggest strength).”
In the end, she wrote, “This is more than just a house. It’s a little piece of my journey. Welcome to my ghar.”
It’s worth mentioning here that Sanya Malhotra, who is gearing up for her upcoming Netflix movie Toaster alongside Rajkummar Rao, faced controversy in early 2025 due to her Mrs. film, which was accused by some men's rights groups of promoting "toxic feminism".