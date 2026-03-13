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  • By Sidra Khan
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Rashmika Mandanna stirs buzz with 'Cocktail 2' release date & posters reveal

Kriti Sanon, Shahid Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna starrer 'Cocktail 2' finally gets release date

  • By Sidra Khan
Rashmika Mandanna stirs buzz with Cocktail 2 release date & posters reveal
Rashmika Mandanna stirs buzz with 'Cocktail 2' release date & posters reveal

An exciting trio is finally set to grace the big screens soon!

Taking to Instagram on Friday, March 13, Rashmika Mandanna sparked a buzz among fans by unveiling the first looks and release date of her, Kriti Sanon, and Shahid Kapoor's upcoming film, Cocktail 2.

The post included a three-slide gallery, each featuring the first glimpses of the three stars.

"Cocktail 2. Releasing in cinemas worldwide 19th June, 2026," read the posters featuring the movie's release date.

Announcing the release date for the trailer, Rashmika captioned, "For more info, make your way to the theatres this Wednesday, March 18."

The vibrant posters show Kriti, Shahid, and Rashmika embarking on an exciting journey, with the Pushpa actress rocking a V-neck spaghetti top, the Kabir Singh star donning a funky orange shirt, and the Dilwale actress lounging on the backseat with her feet facing the camera.

Fans' reactions:

Rashmika Mandanna's post soon ignited a buzz among fans, making them flood the comment section with their excited reactions.

"Can't wait!!!" anticipated a first.

Another gushed, "I can tell by your smile that this film is going to be incredible! The suspense is killing me!"

"Rashmika maam this look is amazing waiting for Cocktail 2," swooned a third.

Cocktail 2 plot:

As per IMDb, Cocktail 2 - which is the sequel to 2012 movie Cocktail - is about "exploring modern relationships amid emotional turmoil, this sequel features new characters facing current challenges while revisiting themes of love, friendship, and heartbreak.

Cocktail 2 cast:

Directed by Homi Adajania, Cocktail 2 stars Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, and Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles.

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