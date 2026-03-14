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  • By Hania Jamil
News

Aamir Khan rings in 61st birthday with major acting career update

The 'Dangal' actor said he will be shifting his focus to acting as his production banner undergoes a key overhaul

  • By Hania Jamil
Aamir Khan rings in 61st birthday with major acting career update
Aamir Khan rings in 61st birthday with major acting career update 

Aamir Khan has marked his 61st birthday with an exciting update about his upcoming project, as he shared that he spent the past few months selecting his next film.

In a viral video, the 3 Idiots expressed his gratitude towards fans for their support while also sharing that he has been carefully choosing his future films.

"All my love to the Aamir Universe fans, and thank you so much for all the love that you have given me all this time. It really means a lot to me," he noted.

Aamir continued, "I have been working hard at selecting scripts now for the coming films. The last six months, I've only been listening to scripts. So I've finally decided on the next couple of films that I'm going to be doing."

Besides his acting commitments, the PK also made a major decision regarding his production banner, Aamir Khan Productions, revealing that now Aparna Purohit would be overseeing the company, adding, "I'm focusing on acting also. Hopefully you'll see a lot more work from me as an actor."

He also confirmed that two films produced by his company are scheduled for release this year.

The first is Ek Din, starring his son, Junaid Khan, which will hit theatres on May 1, and Lahore 1947, scheduled for release on August 13.

Moreover, Aamir shared that another project, titled Ati Sundar, would likely arrive towards the end of the year.

While Aamir did not reveal details about his upcoming acting projects, the video has indicated that he is planning on prioritising his acting career.

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