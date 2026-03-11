News
Luka Dončić makes ‘tough’ life decision, takes fiancée Anamaria Goltes to court

Luka Dončić announces split with fiancée Anamaria Goltes as the couple heads to legal battle for the custody of their daughters.

According to ESPN, Los Angeles Lakers star Luka Dončić has separated from his fiancée, Anamaria Goltes, he told ESPN. Sources close to the situation also said Dončić is in a custody battle over their two daughters.

"I love my daughters more than anything and I've been doing everything I can for them to be with me in the U.S. during the season, but that hasn't been possible, so I recently made the tough decision to end my engagement," Dončić said in a statement.

"Everything I do is for my daughters' happiness and I will always fight to be with them and give them the best life I can," he added.

Earlier Tuesday, TMZ reported that Goltes filed a petition seeking child support and attorney fees from Dončić.

Sources familiar with Dončić's situation told ESPN that the petition was filed in California, where one of Dončić's daughters was with him for only three months last spring, and his other daughter has never been to the state. Dončić had "no idea" Goltes had filed the petition.

The insiders added that Dončić, who signed a three-year, $165 million contract extension with the Lakers in August, has always provided for his family and pays for his daughters' expenses "without limitation."

Dončić, 27, proposed to Goltes, a fashion and fitness model, in July 2023 after the two had known each other since their youth and started dating in 2016.

