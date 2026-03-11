Mario Day 2026: Everything to know about major announcements

Nintendo marked Mario Day 2026 in full swing, introducing a plethora of Switch and Switch 2 game deals and surprising price reduction on express microSD cards for your Switch 2, to other major announcements.
On March 10, Mario Day brings intriguing updates that are discussed for all the gaming enthusiasts to elevate their experience.
Nintendo offers deeper discounts of multiple products
To celebrate Mario Day 2026, Nintendo brings astonishing price cuts on the Nintendo eShop, providing deep discounts of up to 50% on several games, including the Super Mario universe, and more.
The promotion entails several popular titles like Mario Kart World and Mario Party entries, allowing gamers to expand their collections at affordable rates.
Classic Mario games return
Much to the excitement of gamers, Nintendo rolled out a range of classic titles for subscribers through its online service.
Retro games including Mario Clash, Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Mario's Tennis, evoking nostalgia among players.
New Yoshi game revelation excites players
Another highlight of the event was the official revelation of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, a new adventure starring Yoshi.
It is pertinent to mention that the highly-anticipated game is slated to release on the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2, adding into the Nintendo’s expanded lineup of platforming games for the high-end console.
LEGO Mario sets unravelled
In a remarkable move, Nintendo has collaborated with LEGO to tease new collectible sets and minifigures inspired by the Mario universe.
Mario Day 2026 other exhilarating announcements include deals on licensed accessories such as Express microSD cards for the Switch 2, a new Switch console bundle themed around Mario, along with the eagerly-awaited trailers of the forthcoming releases such as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie