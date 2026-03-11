News
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
News

Mario Day 2026: Everything to know about major announcements

Here are all the exciting announcements from the Mario Day 2026

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Mario Day 2026: Everything to know about major announcements
Mario Day 2026: Everything to know about major announcements

Nintendo marked Mario Day 2026 in full swing, introducing a plethora of Switch and Switch 2 game deals and surprising price reduction on express microSD cards for your Switch 2, to other major announcements.

On March 10, Mario Day brings intriguing updates that are discussed for all the gaming enthusiasts to elevate their experience.

Nintendo offers deeper discounts of multiple products

To celebrate Mario Day 2026, Nintendo brings astonishing price cuts on the Nintendo eShop, providing deep discounts of up to 50% on several games, including the Super Mario universe, and more.

The promotion entails several popular titles like Mario Kart World and Mario Party entries, allowing gamers to expand their collections at affordable rates.

Classic Mario games return

Much to the excitement of gamers, Nintendo rolled out a range of classic titles for subscribers through its online service.

Retro games including Mario Clash, Mario vs. Donkey Kong and Mario's Tennis, evoking nostalgia among players.

New Yoshi game revelation excites players

Another highlight of the event was the official revelation of Yoshi and the Mysterious Book, a new adventure starring Yoshi.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly-anticipated game is slated to release on the forthcoming Nintendo Switch 2, adding into the Nintendo’s expanded lineup of platforming games for the high-end console.

LEGO Mario sets unravelled

In a remarkable move, Nintendo has collaborated with LEGO to tease new collectible sets and minifigures inspired by the Mario universe.

Mario Day 2026 other exhilarating announcements include deals on licensed accessories such as Express microSD cards for the Switch 2, a new Switch console bundle themed around Mario, along with the eagerly-awaited trailers of the forthcoming releases such as The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Ronda Rousey trained during pregnancy to face Gina Carano in comeback fight
Ronda Rousey trained during pregnancy to face Gina Carano in comeback fight
Luka Dončić makes ‘tough’ life decision, takes fiancée Anamaria Goltes to court
Luka Dončić makes ‘tough’ life decision, takes fiancée Anamaria Goltes to court
Jake Paul fires back at Francis Ngannou’s blazing challenge: ‘I’m down’
Jake Paul fires back at Francis Ngannou’s blazing challenge: ‘I’m down’
Joey Barton in custody over 'serious assault’ near golf club
Joey Barton in custody over 'serious assault’ near golf club
Iranian women footballers granted asylum in Australia after anthem protest
Iranian women footballers granted asylum in Australia after anthem protest
Alcaraz battles back to beat Arthur Rinderknech, remains unbeaten in 2026
Alcaraz battles back to beat Arthur Rinderknech, remains unbeaten in 2026
Dolphins release Tua Tagovailoa after six years to sign Malik Willis
Dolphins release Tua Tagovailoa after six years to sign Malik Willis
Emma Raducanu admits 'long way to go' after Amanda Anisimova loss
Emma Raducanu admits 'long way to go' after Amanda Anisimova loss
George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP
George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP
Coco Gauff breaks silence after scary arm injury at Indian Wells
Coco Gauff breaks silence after scary arm injury at Indian Wells
George Russell claims F1 season opener with historic Australian Grand Prix win
George Russell claims F1 season opener with historic Australian Grand Prix win
Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update after Indian Wells win
Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update after Indian Wells win

Popular News

Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows

Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows
17 minutes ago
Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity

Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity
27 minutes ago
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal

Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal
2 hours ago