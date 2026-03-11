News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Jake Paul fires back at Francis Ngannou’s blazing challenge: ‘I’m down’

Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul trade heated exchanges at press conference ahead of Netflix event

  • By Bushra Saleem
Jake Paul fires back at Francis Ngannou’s blazing challenge: ‘I’m down’
Jake Paul fires back at Francis Ngannou’s blazing challenge: ‘I’m down’

Francis Ngannou and Jake Paul are angling for a fight.

Last year, Paul stepped into the boxing ring for his biggest test ever, taking on former heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, after a planned bout with Gervonta Davis got scrapped.

But before Joshua, Paul tried to set up a match with Ngannou, only for Ngannou to turn the opportunity down.

Ngannou is set to make his return to MMA on May 16 when he fights Philipe Lins as the co-main event to the Ronda Rousey vs. Gina Carano fight being promoted by Paul’s Most Valuable Promotions on Netflix. And at the Tuesday’s kick-off press conference, “The Predator” made it clear he wants to square up with Paul now.

“No, I’m not interested in fighting Jake Paul,” Ngannou said to a question from a reporter in attendance. “I’m interested in beating his ass. Not fighting him.”

As the promoter of the event, Paul was also in attendance and jumped on the mic later to address Ngannou’s callout.

“I’m down. I’ve always been down,” Paul said. “You were the option before Anthony Joshua, and you ran like a duck. And I bet you didn’t think I would last longer than you did with Anthony, either. So, you just know that you get worked in boxing. And I would love to see it someday.”

Paul did fare better than Ngannou against Joshua, lasting until the sixth round before being brutally KOed. Ngannou, in contrast, was knocked out cold in the second round.

But that’s not why Ngannou wants to box Paul now. The lineal UFC heavyweight champion clarified that when Paul came to him last year, he simply wasn’t interested in the fight. But because of Paul’s disrespect since then, he now has something to prove.

Joey Barton in custody over 'serious assault’ near golf club
Joey Barton in custody over 'serious assault’ near golf club
Iranian women footballers granted asylum in Australia after anthem protest
Iranian women footballers granted asylum in Australia after anthem protest
Alcaraz battles back to beat Arthur Rinderknech, remains unbeaten in 2026
Alcaraz battles back to beat Arthur Rinderknech, remains unbeaten in 2026
Dolphins release Tua Tagovailoa after six years to sign Malik Willis
Dolphins release Tua Tagovailoa after six years to sign Malik Willis
Emma Raducanu admits 'long way to go' after Amanda Anisimova loss
Emma Raducanu admits 'long way to go' after Amanda Anisimova loss
George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP
George Russell takes major F1 safety decision after winning Australian GP
Coco Gauff breaks silence after scary arm injury at Indian Wells
Coco Gauff breaks silence after scary arm injury at Indian Wells
George Russell claims F1 season opener with historic Australian Grand Prix win
George Russell claims F1 season opener with historic Australian Grand Prix win
Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update after Indian Wells win
Novak Djokovic shares concerning health update after Indian Wells win
Troy Murray dies at 63: Former Chicago Blackhawks forward's heath scare revealed
Troy Murray dies at 63: Former Chicago Blackhawks forward's heath scare revealed
Sony PS5 game pricing test: Store prices differ across regions
Sony PS5 game pricing test: Store prices differ across regions
Max Verstappen breaks silence after shock crash at Australian GP qualifying
Max Verstappen breaks silence after shock crash at Australian GP qualifying

Popular News

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

4 hours ago
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence

Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
3 hours ago
Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know

Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know
3 hours ago