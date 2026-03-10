News
  • By Bushra Saleem
Joey Barton in custody over 'serious assault' near golf club

  • By Bushra Saleem
Joey Barton in custody over 'serious assault’ near golf club

Joey Barton has been arrested after an alleged “serious assault” near a golf club.

According to The Sun, former football player turned manager is understood to be one of two men arrested after reports of an assault in Huyton, Merseyside, on Sunday, March 8.

Emergency services scrambled to the scene on Sunday after receiving reports a man had been assaulted close to the Huyton and Prescot Golf Club, Merseyside.

A man was found suffering with injuries to his face and ribs and rushed to hospital for treatment.

Following the incident a 43 -year-old man, now understood to be former Premier League star Joey Barton, and a 50-year-old man were arrested.

Cops took the pair into custody on suspicion of Section 18 wounding. They remained in custody while detectives questioned them over the alleged assault.

A probe into the incident remains ongoing and cops are asking anyone with any information to come forward.

There was a large police presence at the golf club with locals reporting a cordon was put up in the area as investigators launched their probe.

A spokesperson for Merseyside Police said, “We can confirm that two people have been arrested following reports of an assault in Huyton on Sunday 8 March. At around 9pm, emergency services were called to Fairway to reports of a man having been assaulted near to Huyton and Prescot Golf Club. The victim was taken to hospital for assessment of injuries to his face and ribs.”

“A 50-year-old man and a 43-year-old man have both been arrested on suspicion of s18 wounding. They are both currently in custody where they will be questioned by detectives. Enquiries are ongoing into the incident,” the spokesperson added.

Barton started his football career with Manchester City in 2002 after going through their youth system.

