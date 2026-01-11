Oprah Winfrey reflects on weight struggles, biology, and finding balance

Oprah Winfrey has shared her lifelong struggle with weight, and how she dealt with insecurity, and ultimately self-acceptance.
During a comversation with Jane Pauley for CBS News, tied to her new book, "Enough", co-written with Yale physician Dr. Ania Jastreboff, the 71-year-old got candid about her personal struggles with obesity, and the conditions linked to the disease.
For decades, the American host and television producer publicly gained and lost weight, often attributing setbacks to personal failure.
She now properly comprehends those cycles through the lens of biology, not willpower. The central idea of the book is a genetically influenced “set point,” or what she called the “enough point.”
While discussing the struggles, Oprah stated that medical sciences changed her perspective about obesity. Recognized by the American Medical Association as a chronic disease, obesity is a major disease; however, it’s treatable, it’s driven by hormones and brain signaling that make sustained weight loss extremely challenging via diet and physical activity alone.
She said, “It's not my fault, Jane! It's not my fault," Oprah said. "And I could weep right now, could weep right now. I'm not going to! But I could weep right now for all of the many days and nights I journaled about this being my fault, and why can't I conquer this thing?"
Following years of hesitations, Oprah started using GLP-1 drugs for weight-loss two years ago with regular hiking and gym, which helped her in reducing weight, and made her feel stronger and healthier than she did at 40.
Apart from physical change, Oprah highlighted emotional freedom. She has no regrets about her journey, believing her openness made her more relatable. Today, she feels “free,” and stays focused on health, strength, and peace.