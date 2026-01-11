World
  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Make us preferred on Google
World

Oprah Winfrey reflects on weight struggles, biology, and finding balance

Oprah Winfrey reveals that she feels 'free' now and stays focused on health, strength, and peace

  • By Syeda Fazeelat
Oprah Winfrey reflects on weight struggles, biology, and finding balance
Oprah Winfrey reflects on weight struggles, biology, and finding balance

Oprah Winfrey has shared her lifelong struggle with weight, and how she dealt with insecurity, and ultimately self-acceptance.

During a comversation with Jane Pauley for CBS News, tied to her new book, "Enough", co-written with Yale physician Dr. Ania Jastreboff, the 71-year-old got candid about her personal struggles with obesity, and the conditions linked to the disease.

For decades, the American host and television producer publicly gained and lost weight, often attributing setbacks to personal failure.

She now properly comprehends those cycles through the lens of biology, not willpower. The central idea of the book is a genetically influenced “set point,” or what she called the “enough point.”

While discussing the struggles, Oprah stated that medical sciences changed her perspective about obesity. Recognized by the American Medical Association as a chronic disease, obesity is a major disease; however, it’s treatable, it’s driven by hormones and brain signaling that make sustained weight loss extremely challenging via diet and physical activity alone.

She said, “It's not my fault, Jane! It's not my fault," Oprah said. "And I could weep right now, could weep right now. I'm not going to! But I could weep right now for all of the many days and nights I journaled about this being my fault, and why can't I conquer this thing?"

Following years of hesitations, Oprah started using GLP-1 drugs for weight-loss two years ago with regular hiking and gym, which helped her in reducing weight, and made her feel stronger and healthier than she did at 40.

Apart from physical change, Oprah highlighted emotional freedom. She has no regrets about her journey, believing her openness made her more relatable. Today, she feels “free,” and stays focused on health, strength, and peace.

Australia bushfires: Deadly fires destroy 300 homes in Victoria
Australia bushfires: Deadly fires destroy 300 homes in Victoria
Bolton car crash leaves four dead and five injured in head-on collision
Bolton car crash leaves four dead and five injured in head-on collision
Wolf-dogs in Preston go viral after DNA results
Wolf-dogs in Preston go viral after DNA results
MrBeast names one challenge he will never take on: Find out
MrBeast names one challenge he will never take on: Find out
Renee Good's killing sparks widespread outrage and protests against ICE
Renee Good's killing sparks widespread outrage and protests against ICE
Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump
Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump
Marco Rubio's private note gets exposed by Trump at oil executives' meeting
Marco Rubio's private note gets exposed by Trump at oil executives' meeting
Monkeys spotted roaming St. Louis streets spark alarm
Monkeys spotted roaming St. Louis streets spark alarm
Rare Superman comic linked to Nicolas Cage sells for $15 million
Rare Superman comic linked to Nicolas Cage sells for $15 million
Six killed in Mississippi shootings, suspect in custody
Six killed in Mississippi shootings, suspect in custody
World's richest 1% used up their annual carbon budget in just 10 days
World's richest 1% used up their annual carbon budget in just 10 days
Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'
Greenland leaders unite against Trump's threat: 'Don't want to be Americans'

Popular News

'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift

'Passengers' star Chris Pratt reveals father-in-law's shocking Christmas gift

50 minutes ago
HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success

HBO renews 'The White Lotus' for season 4 after massive success
an hour ago
Google removes AI Overviews for specific medical queries

Google removes AI Overviews for specific medical queries
59 minutes ago