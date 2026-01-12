US hints at military operation in Iran amid deadly protests, internet blackout

United States has threatened military operation ibn Iran amid ongoing deadly protests.
According to Al Jazeera, US President Donald Trump has said that Washington is considering “strong options” in response to Iran’s crackdown on anti-government protests, including possible military intervention.
“We’re looking at it very seriously. The military is looking at it, and we’re looking at some very strong options. We’ll make a determination,” he told reporters on board Air Force One late on Sunday.
He said Iran’s leadership had called, seeking “to negotiate” after his threats of military action, and that a “meeting is being set up”.
But he added that “we may have to act before a meeting”.
Iranian leaders earlier on Sunday issued a stark warning against military intervention, with Parliament Speaker Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf saying: “In the case of an attack on Iran, the occupied territories [Israel] as well as all US bases and ships will be our legitimate target.”
The protests in Iran began on December 28, when merchants at Tehran’s Grand Bazaar closed their shops over the Iranian rial’s plummeting value.
The demonstrations quickly spread nationwide, with grievances evolving from concerns over soaring living costs to broader opposition against Iran’s clerical establishment, who have governed the country since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
As per Iranian state media, at least 109 security personnel have been killed in the unrest, but opposition activists based outside the country say the death toll is higher and includes hundreds of protesters.