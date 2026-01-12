World
  • By Bushra Saleem
Make us preferred on Google
World

Elon Musk's Starlink could help bring internet back to Iran, says Trump

Trump to discuss Starlink deployment with Elon Musk to support Iranian protesters

  • By Bushra Saleem
Elon Musks Starlink could help bring internet back to Iran, says Trump
Elon Musk's Starlink could help bring internet back to Iran, says Trump

US President Donald Trump believe that Elon Musk’s Starlink could help in restoring internet in Iran.

According to Reuters, Trump on Sunday, January 11, revealed that he is planning to speak to the world’s richest person Musk for providing internet to Iranians amid blackout due to anti-government protests.

When the reporters asked the Republican president if he would engage with Musk’s SpaceX company to provide internet service in Iran, “He's very good at that kind of thing, he's got a very good company.”

The flow of information from Iran has been hampered by an internet blackout since Thursday amid the most expansive protests against the country's clerical establishment since 2022.

Musk and Trump have held an on-again, off-again relationship after the billionaire helped fund Trump's winning presidential campaign and subsequently orchestrated massive cuts to the federal government.

SpaceX owner has not yet responded to the US president comments.

It is worth noting that Musk has supported providing Starlink to Iranians to help them circumvent the government's restrictions, including amid previous protests in 2022.

That year, the Biden White House engaged with Musk to set up Starlink in Iran after the country was engulfed by protests following the death in police custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.

The Starlink satellite service has been used in other regions marked by unrest or conflict such as Ukraine, where Musk in 2022 ordered a shutdown of Starlink during a pivotal Ukrainian offensive, Reuters reported.

Iran's current protests began on December 28 in response to soaring prices, before turning against the clerical rulers who have governed since the 1979 Islamic Revolution. 

US hints at military operation in Iran amid deadly protests, internet blackout
US hints at military operation in Iran amid deadly protests, internet blackout
US Justice Department opens criminal probe into Fed chair Jerome Powell
US Justice Department opens criminal probe into Fed chair Jerome Powell
Oprah Winfrey reflects on weight struggles, biology, and finding balance
Oprah Winfrey reflects on weight struggles, biology, and finding balance
Australia bushfires: Deadly fires destroy 300 homes in Victoria
Australia bushfires: Deadly fires destroy 300 homes in Victoria
Bolton car crash leaves four dead and five injured in head-on collision
Bolton car crash leaves four dead and five injured in head-on collision
Wolf-dogs in Preston go viral after DNA results
Wolf-dogs in Preston go viral after DNA results
MrBeast names one challenge he will never take on: Find out
MrBeast names one challenge he will never take on: Find out
Renee Good's killing sparks widespread outrage and protests against ICE
Renee Good's killing sparks widespread outrage and protests against ICE
Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump
Nobel institute rules out Machado's offer to share peace prize with Trump
Marco Rubio's private note gets exposed by Trump at oil executives' meeting
Marco Rubio's private note gets exposed by Trump at oil executives' meeting
Monkeys spotted roaming St. Louis streets spark alarm
Monkeys spotted roaming St. Louis streets spark alarm
Rare Superman comic linked to Nicolas Cage sells for $15 million
Rare Superman comic linked to Nicolas Cage sells for $15 million

Popular News

Ai, Japanese chimpanzee known for incredible memory and intelligence dies at 49

Ai, Japanese chimpanzee known for incredible memory and intelligence dies at 49
9 minutes ago
Miley Cyrus stuns at Golden Globes 2026 red carpet, reunites with Selena Gomez

Miley Cyrus stuns at Golden Globes 2026 red carpet, reunites with Selena Gomez
21 minutes ago
Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet react to surprise Golden Globe name card

Kylie Jenner, Timothée Chalamet react to surprise Golden Globe name card
27 minutes ago