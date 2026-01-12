Autistic Barbie debuts with sensory tools and real-life features

Mattel has released its first-ever autistic Barbie on Monday, January 12.
This comes just six months after they introduced a Barbie with type 1 diabetes.
The doll was created in partnership with the Autistic Self Advocacy Network, a nonprofit organization that empowers autistic individuals and aims to reflect how people on the autism spectrum experience the world differently.
Available at Mattel Shop and Target now and coming to Walmart stores nationwide in March, the doll joins other in the collection including Barbies with Down syndrome, a blind Barbie, a Barbie and a Ken with vitiligo.
"Designed to reflect the world kids see today, this diverse line of Barbie Fashionistas dolls showcases bright and trendy styles that inspire endless storytelling possibilities," Mattel wrote on its website.
Autism is a type of neurodivergence that affects how a person perceives the world and interacts with others.
The characteristics of autism are different for each person and over one in 100 children are estimated to be autistic.
The autistic Barbie includes features that reflect real experiences of autistic children like headphones to block noise, a fidget spinner, loose clothes and a tablet for communication.
The doll’s eyes gaze slightly to one side which represent how some autistic people avoid direct eye contact.
Her bendable elbows and wrists allow movements like hand-flapping, which help some autistic people handle sensory experiences or express emotions.
The Barbie is made for kids of at least three years of age and will be sold for a suggested retail price of $11.87.