'That's so bad': Fans react after 'Stranger Things' star flags key details in doc

The Netflix documentary on the making of Stranger Things Season 5 has been released, and fans are shocked by the creators' lack of efforts.
In the now-viral clip, Maya Hawke can be spotted pointing out a major plot hole in Robin and Vickie's (Amybeth McNulty) story during filming.
In One Last Adventure: The Making of Stranger Things 5, fans get a behind-the-scenes look, and at one point Hawke asks a significant question to director Shawn Levy.
While filming the scene where Robin, Vickie, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) are hiding in the laundry room, Hawke pointed out to Levy that her relationship status was not clear.
"I have a question. It hasn't been talked about very much in any of the scenes that we've all been in together — no one knows that we're dating, including Caleb," she said, referring to the secret relationship between her and McNulty's characters on-screen.
"And I would like to play this scene in a whisper — I would like to do this," she said, moving her face close to McNulty's.
Without acknowledging the plot hole, Levy agreed, noting that Hawke's suggestion was "good."
Reacting to the scene, fans flooded social media to express their frustration at the lack of research done by the creators of the show.
One fan wrote on X, "were the duffers suffering from a severe amnesia episode or what?"
Another user noted, "Maya Hawke directing for them bcs they don't know their show it would [be] funny if it wasn't so bleak."
"I'm so f---ing angry. They can't even remember basic character continuity knowledge," a third fan said.
"Lol it's bad. Real bad. They really killed that show with that horrendous season 5."
"That's so bad," another social media post read.
Notably, all five seasons of Stranger Things and the new documentary are available for streaming on Netflix.