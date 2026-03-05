News
  By Javeria Ahmed
Jamie Lee Curtis speaks out on future of 'The Bears' after season 5

Jamie Lee Curtis speaks out on future of 'The Bears' after season 5

Jamie Lee Curtis has confirmed that the Emmy-winning series The Bear is approaching its conclusion, telling fans that the show’s run will soon come to an end.

The Emmy-winning series is in production across Chicago and its surroundings and is expected to debut later this year, following the pattern of previous seasons, which all premiered as late-June binge drops.

Curtis, who has won an Emmy for her recurring role as Carmy (Jeremy Allen White) and Natalie’s (Abby Elliott) mother, said in an interview with Entertainment Tonight Tuesday that the show was near to end.

“It is the end of the show,” she said in response to speculation about a Feb. 17 Instagram post in which she referenced “completing the story” of The Bear.

The Freaky Friday star went on to say, “Everybody knows it’s the end of the show. I’m not breaking any news to anybody. It’s the end of the show — they’ve said it from the beginning.”

FX ordered a fifth season of The Bear in July 2025, about a week after season four premiered.

Notably, during its first three seasons, The Bear has won 21 Emmy Awards, including a best comedy series award in 2023 — one of 10 Emmys it took home that year.

