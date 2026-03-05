'Lanterns' first trailer: HBO's new DC series teases chilling murder mystery  

DC is gearing up to release a new DC series, Lanterns, and it is not what fans expected!
The new DC Studios' television series' first trailer has officially dropped on its YouTube channel on Wednesday, March 5th.
Notably, the two minutes and twenty-one seconds of spine-chilling teaser featured the Emmy-winning actor Kyle Chandler and the British star, Aaron Pierre, in the leading roles.
The exciting trailer kicks off with an intense scene of Kyle and Aaron, where the Bloodline actor dramatically leaves the driving seat and leaves Aaron off the cliff.
Lanterns revolve around the lives of Hal Jordan (Kyle) and recruit John Stewart (Aaron) as they are appointed to investigate a murder mystery in Nebraska.
According to the TV series' synopsis, the Green Lanterns are two officers who are entitled to wear emerald rings that give them the power to create green light constructs of any shape or size.
In addition to Kyle and Aaron, other cast members include Kelly Macdonald, Nathan Fillion, Garret Dillahunt, Poorna Jagannathan, and others.
For those unaware, Lanterns is directed by Chris Mundy, Damon Lindelof, and Tom King and produced by Mundy, Lindelof, King, James Gunn, Peter Safran, James Hawes, and Ron Schmidt.
The series will premiere in August this year.