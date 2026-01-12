Swiss bar co-owner Jacques Moretti ordered to stay in custody

Swiss authorities on Monday, January 12 ordered the co-owner of a Crans-Montana bar, where a deadly New Year's fire claimed 40 lives and injured 116 people to remain in custody.
The court stated that Jacques Moretti will be held for a provisional period of three months, as per Reuters.
However, this period could be reconsidered if he takes measures to reduce the risk of fleeing such as providing a security deposit.
Previously authorities revealed that the Le Constellation bar had not undergone safety inspections for five years, despite annual checks being required.
Afterwards, the prosecutors in Valais canton decided to keep Moretti in custody on Friday after holding a long court hearing with him and his wife, Jessica.
Prosecutors believed that the fire began when partygoers celebrating New Year's Eve held champagne bottles with sparklers attached which ignited the soundproof foam.
Swiss authorities previously launched a criminal investigation into the French managers of a bar who are suspected of having committed homicide by negligence, causing bodily harm by negligence and arson by negligence.
Jessica's lawyers announced that the court’s decision could allow her husband regain his freedom but only after certain conditions set by the court are fulfilled.
Earlier, the co-owners have said they are "devastated," pledging "full co-operation" with the ongoing investigation.