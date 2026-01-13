Entertainment
  • By Riba Shaikh
Ariana Grande glows in Cynthia Erivo’s absence: ‘she was stealing her life force’

Ariana Grande radiates good health in Gold Globes 2026 appearance without Cynthia Erivo

Ariana Grande, who has been inseparable from her Wicked: For Good costar, Cynthia Erivo, has convinced fans she may be better off without her.

The 7 Rings songstress turned heads with her stunning solo appearance in an off-shoulder black gown at the Golden Globes Awards 2026 on Monday, January 12, 2026.

Ariana exuded radiant glow and good health in her first red carpet appearance of 2026 without Cynthia, who has been with the singer throughout the promotions of their musical-fantasy film, released last year.

The Side to Side singer brought back her iconic high-ponytail and curtain bangs to the star-studded ceremony held at Beverly Hilton in California - leaving her fans thinking that she was being handled or controlled by the Luther actress in past few months.

Soon after the videos and photos from the event went viral, fans flocked to X to express their thoughts on Ariana's first beaming appearance in a long time.

Sharing a video of Ariana, one user wrote, "The black bald lady was literally stealing her life force"

Another penned, "The ponytail is back and the world is healing. She looks stunning.."

"Ariana looks normal again when Cynthia wasnt around!," a third exclaimed.

Another noted, "see how much she looks so alive without cynthia around her"

"That black vampire who has been sucking her dry is nowhere in sight - now make your escape little one," one user penned.

Ariana Grande was nominated in the Best Actress in a Supporting Role for her performance as Glinda in Wicked movie alongside Cynthia's Elphaba.

The duo's unusual closeness during Wicked:For Good press tours and premieres sparked dating rumours to the point where they ended up convincing the internet of being in a "Non-demi-curious semi-binary relationship."

To note, Ariana did not bag Golden Globes 2026, while her costar, Cynthia failed to bag any nomination.

