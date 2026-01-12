Entertainment
  By Fatima Hassan
Black Midi Guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin tragically dies at 26

Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin death announced by his family in a heartbreaking statement

  • By Fatima Hassan
Co-founding guitarist of popular rock band Black Midi, Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin, left the world devastated as he tragically died at the age of 26.

On January 12, Monday, Rough Trade, the band’s label, shared a statement by his family, writing, "It is with deep sadness that we, as a family, regret to inform you that Matthew Kwasniewski-Kelvin has died after a long battle with his mental health."

"A talented musician and a kind, loving man finally succumbed; despite all efforts. He will always be loved. Please take a moment to check in with your loved ones so we can stop this from happening to our young men," the statement read.

Rough Trade Records also shared a statement, writing, "Rough Trade Records would like to extend deepest sympathy to the Kwasniewski-Kelvin family, who have shared this statement on the tragic passing of founding black midi member Matt – an incredibly talented person who will be truly missed." 

Black Midi went on an indefinite hiatus following the release of their third LP, 2024’s Hellfire

In 2022, Kwasniewski-Kelvin appeared on Wu-Lu’s first album for Warp, Loggerhead.

As of now, neither Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin’s family nor Black Midi has revealed the details of his funeral. 

