Lori Harvey and Damson Idris back together? Golden Globes moment sparks buzz

Damson Idris and Lori Harvey are rumoured to be back together romantically after a seemingly PDA moment was caught on camera at the 83rd Golden Globe Awards.
In a video shared on Instagram by PEOPLE, the F1 actor and the 28-year-old model were allegedly holding hands as they walked around the ceremony, which was held at the Beverly Hilton in LA.
The cosy appearance came more than two years after their breakup and follows recent reports of Damson and Lori being spotted together.
Damson and Lori announced their split in November 2023 after a year together.
In December, the British actor and Lori were spotted holding hands in Miami, and prior to that, they prompted reunion rumours after they showed off some steamy PDA while vacationing together in Mexico.
Despite the claim in the video's caption that the exes were holding hands, it's unclear from the angle filmed if Damson and Lori were touching each other at the time.
However, the two were clearly in a friendly mood based on their conversation, sparking rumours of an official reunion confirmation.
Notably, another of Lori's high-profile ex-boyfriends, Michael B. Jordan, was also at the Golden Globes.
For the unversed, Lori and Damson initially were linked together in December 2022 and went Instagram official with their relationship in January 2023.