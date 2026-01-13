Entertainment
  By Hania Jamil
Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface

Marlon Brando might have fathered Michael Jackson's youngest son!

As reported by The Sun, sources shared that The Godfather actor, who died in 2004 aged 80, donated sperm to the pop star before his son Bigi Jackson, 23, was born via a surrogate in 2002.

The shocking claims came amid the long-standing rumours that Michael may not be the biological father of any of his three children.

In the latest development, friends of the late legend think that Marlon may have donated the sperm used to conceive Bigi, previously known as Blanket. 

"It is all very strange, but the pieces of the puzzle seem to all add up. Everyone is trying to get their heads around it," the insider noted.

The Hollywood star, who died of respiratory failure two years after Bigi was born, was famously close, with Jackson.

"People have said for years that Michael used sperm donors," a source said, adding, "But what hasn't been said until recently is that Marlon Brando was among the people who helped him become a dad because he was unable do it himself."

The insider also shared that both the superstars were quite close and that's the reason it stayed quiet till now.

Marlon, who fathered at least 11 children, chose to keep many of his kids away from the spotlight and brought them up on his secluded private Tahitian island.

Previous claims have suggested that Michael, who has two other children, Prince, 28, and Paris, 27, had a low sperm count and intimacy issues.

The 13-time Grammy award-winning singer died in 2009 aged 50 from a drug-induced cardiac arrest.

