  By Web Desk
Elle Fanning drops exclusive hint about collaboration with sister Dakota

Elle Fanning recently dropped an exclusive hint about collaboration with her actress sister Dakota Fanning.

For the unversed, the 27-year-old actress attended the 2026 Golden Globe Awards on Sunday, January 11, as part of her Sentimental Value promotional and awards season tour.

During her red-carpet appearance, Fanning offered an update about her upcoming project to E! Live From the Red Carpet host Zuri Hall.

According to the A Complete Unknown actress, their upcoming collaboration on The Nightingale, a novel based on author Kristin Hannah’s bestselling 2015 book, will be filmed in a couple months.

The Sentimental Value star went on to say, “It’s taken a couple years in the making, but … we are finally, really doing it this time.”

The Fanning sisters’ casting in the film adaptation was first announced in 2019, however, six years later, the film finally entered production.

It’s worth mentioning here that The Nightingale is a novel about two sisters in France during World War II, who struggle to survive and resist the German occupation in the country.

The highly anticipated movie is now expected to be released in February 2027.

On the professional front, Elle Fanning is set to star in The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping, scheduled to be released on November 20, 2026.

