'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern faces legal trouble amid prostitution scandal

Daniel Stern finally faces legal trouble after getting caught in a prostitution scandal last month.
It’s worth mentioning here that the Home Alone actor was cited for allegedly soliciting a prostitute at a Camarillo hotel in California, last month on December 10.
The City Slickers performer, however, was not formally charged, only cited and released.
Now, as per PEOPLE, the 68-year-old actor, who also reprised his role as Marv Murchins in 1992’s Home Alone 2: Lost in New York, has now been charged with one misdemeanor count of soliciting prostitution on Monday, January 12.
According to Ventura County District Attorney spokesperson Joey Buttitta, his arraignment has been scheduled for Tuesday, January 13.
In this regard, Stern's representatives have been reached out for comment but did not immediately hear back.
The news comes a month after the James vs. His Future Self actor revealed that he has left Hollywood behind in an interview.
The former Hollywood star also unveiled that though he has stepped back from frequent acting, he has not disappeared entirely from the profession.
According to Daniel Stern, his successes in the '80s and '90s made him "enough money" that he didn't have to work.
For the actor, he instilled "an obligation to take advantage" of his "good fortune".