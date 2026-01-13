Sports
  • By Fatima Nadeem
Make us preferred on Google
Sports

Venus Williams falls to Tatjana Maria in one of oldest WTA matchups

Venus Williams has been given a wildcard for the Australian Open

  • By Fatima Nadeem
Venus Williams falls to Tatjana Maria in one of oldest WTA matchups
Venus Williams falls to Tatjana Maria in one of oldest WTA matchups

Venus Williams was beaten by Tatjana Maria in straight sets at the Hobart International on Tuesday, January 13.

German world number 42 Maria defeated an American professional tennis star with a score of 6-4, 6-3 in a match that lasted 87 minutes.

This match also made history because the combined ages of the two players totalled 83 years, making it one of the oldest matchups ever seen on the WTA tour.

It was the second consecutive tournament in which the Venus had knocked out at the first hurdle after last week's Auckland Classic.

This match was special as playing a fan favourite like Venus is always challenging, especially when your own children are big fans of you opponents.

Tatjana Maria from Germany travels with her two daughters, 12-year-old Charlotte and 4-year-old Cecilia, who are huge admirers of Venus.

After winning the match, Maria said, "Everybody loves Venus - I love her too! My daughters are a fan of Venus, so it was tough. They said they are for me but...Charlotte was so happy - the first reaction was 'oh my god, that's so amazing, I'm going to see Venus against you'. She was super happy," as per BBC Sports.

She added, "We live across the street, we are neighbours, I know her really well. To play her was such an honour because I never played her before."

Venus Williams has been given a wildcard for the Australian Open, which begins on Sunday.

Kylian Mbappe faces criticism from Joan Laporta over guard of honour snub
Kylian Mbappe faces criticism from Joan Laporta over guard of honour snub
Xabi Alonso steps down as Real Madrid manager after eight months
Xabi Alonso steps down as Real Madrid manager after eight months
Angel Reese expands business portfolio with major investment
Angel Reese expands business portfolio with major investment
Milos Raonic announces retirement at 35, ending 18-year career
Milos Raonic announces retirement at 35, ending 18-year career
Christian McCaffrey ‘proud’ of San Francisco 49ers after eliminating Eagles
Christian McCaffrey ‘proud’ of San Francisco 49ers after eliminating Eagles
Alcaraz ‘didn’t get half’ of US Open prize money, Muchova reveal
Alcaraz ‘didn’t get half’ of US Open prize money, Muchova reveal
Mohamed Salah surpasses Messi, Ronaldo in historic milestone
Mohamed Salah surpasses Messi, Ronaldo in historic milestone
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone
Virat Kohli surpasses Sachin Tendulkar with historic milestone
Is Minecraft still down? Players report widespread outage
Is Minecraft still down? Players report widespread outage
Aryna Sabalenka clinches Brisbane International title with remarkable victory
Aryna Sabalenka clinches Brisbane International title with remarkable victory
Lionel Messi's World Cup participation uncertain, reveal Argentina coach
Lionel Messi's World Cup participation uncertain, reveal Argentina coach
Dalton Smith shocks Matias to claim WBC title in Brooklyn
Dalton Smith shocks Matias to claim WBC title in Brooklyn

Popular News

Venus Williams falls to Tatjana Maria in one of oldest WTA matchups

Venus Williams falls to Tatjana Maria in one of oldest WTA matchups
11 minutes ago
Fahad Mustafa adds star-studded names to ‘Kafeel’

Fahad Mustafa adds star-studded names to ‘Kafeel’
21 minutes ago
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris back together? Golden Globes moment sparks buzz

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris back together? Golden Globes moment sparks buzz
31 minutes ago