Venus Williams falls to Tatjana Maria in one of oldest WTA matchups

Venus Williams was beaten by Tatjana Maria in straight sets at the Hobart International on Tuesday, January 13.
German world number 42 Maria defeated an American professional tennis star with a score of 6-4, 6-3 in a match that lasted 87 minutes.
This match also made history because the combined ages of the two players totalled 83 years, making it one of the oldest matchups ever seen on the WTA tour.
It was the second consecutive tournament in which the Venus had knocked out at the first hurdle after last week's Auckland Classic.
This match was special as playing a fan favourite like Venus is always challenging, especially when your own children are big fans of you opponents.
Tatjana Maria from Germany travels with her two daughters, 12-year-old Charlotte and 4-year-old Cecilia, who are huge admirers of Venus.
After winning the match, Maria said, "Everybody loves Venus - I love her too! My daughters are a fan of Venus, so it was tough. They said they are for me but...Charlotte was so happy - the first reaction was 'oh my god, that's so amazing, I'm going to see Venus against you'. She was super happy," as per BBC Sports.
She added, "We live across the street, we are neighbours, I know her really well. To play her was such an honour because I never played her before."
Venus Williams has been given a wildcard for the Australian Open, which begins on Sunday.