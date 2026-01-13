Entertainment
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Hema Malini sets record straight on rift with Deols weeks after Dharmendra death

Hema Malini clears the air around conflict rumours with Sunny and Bobby Deol

  • By Web Desk
Hema Malini sets record straight on rift with Deols weeks after Dharmendra death
Hema Malini sets record straight on rift with Deols weeks after Dharmendra death

Hema Malini finally speaks out on her highly publicised alleged feud with the Deol family.

In a candid conversation with the Indian Express, the 77-year-old actress described her relationship with her late husband Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny and Bobby and expressed frustration over the public's fascination for drama.

According to the legendary superstar, her relationship with her stepsons is "very nice and cordial."

"I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us," Malini went on to say, adding, "It is because people want gossip."

The Gautamiputra Satakarni actress then added, “Is it necessary for me to give an explanation?”

“It’s our personal life," Malini said, adding, "We are absolutely happy and very close to each other."

According to the actress, some use others' grief to fuel tabloid stories, which is why she usually chooses to stay silent.

In the end, Hema Malini touched upon the future of Dharmendra’s legacy, confirming that Sunny Deol is planning a museum in his late father's honour.

Malini's feud with Sunny and Bobby Deol isn't new, but the fresh one began once again right after the Sholay star’s death.

The Dream Girl actress held a private Gita Paath at her home on the same day her stepsons hosted a prayer meet for their father. 

It’s worth mentioning here that Hema Malini married Dharmendra in 1980, when he was already married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children, including Sunny and Bobby Deol.

Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface
Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface
Elle Fanning drops exclusive hint about collaboration with sister Dakota
Elle Fanning drops exclusive hint about collaboration with sister Dakota
Timothée Chalamet debuts Kylie Jenner on Instagram after Golden Globes win
Timothée Chalamet debuts Kylie Jenner on Instagram after Golden Globes win
Beyoncé's father drops bombshell claims about her financial priorities
Beyoncé's father drops bombshell claims about her financial priorities
'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern faces legal trouble amid prostitution scandal
'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern faces legal trouble amid prostitution scandal
Harry Styles is back? 1D alum drops cryptic 'We Belong Together' website
Harry Styles is back? 1D alum drops cryptic 'We Belong Together' website
Black Midi Guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin tragically dies at 26
Black Midi Guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin tragically dies at 26
'That's so bad': Fans react after 'Stranger Things' star flags key details in doc
'That's so bad': Fans react after 'Stranger Things' star flags key details in doc
Charlie Puth dramatically announces 2026 'The Whatever's Clever! World Tour'
Charlie Puth dramatically announces 2026 'The Whatever's Clever! World Tour'
Jennifer Lopez wows fans with jaw-dropping bold outfit at 2026 Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez wows fans with jaw-dropping bold outfit at 2026 Golden Globes
Wanda Sykes roasts Ricky Gervais while accepting his award at Golden Globes 2026
Wanda Sykes roasts Ricky Gervais while accepting his award at Golden Globes 2026
Owen Cooper opens up about meeting idol Leonardo DiCaprio at Golden Globes
Owen Cooper opens up about meeting idol Leonardo DiCaprio at Golden Globes

Popular News

Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface

Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface
34 minutes ago
Maria Corina Machado set to meet Trump amid Venezuela tensions

Maria Corina Machado set to meet Trump amid Venezuela tensions
10 minutes ago
UK PM Starmer signals 'possible' government action against Musk’s X

UK PM Starmer signals 'possible' government action against Musk’s X
2 hours ago