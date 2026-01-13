Hema Malini sets record straight on rift with Deols weeks after Dharmendra death

Hema Malini finally speaks out on her highly publicised alleged feud with the Deol family.
In a candid conversation with the Indian Express, the 77-year-old actress described her relationship with her late husband Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny and Bobby and expressed frustration over the public's fascination for drama.
According to the legendary superstar, her relationship with her stepsons is "very nice and cordial."
"I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us," Malini went on to say, adding, "It is because people want gossip."
The Gautamiputra Satakarni actress then added, “Is it necessary for me to give an explanation?”
“It’s our personal life," Malini said, adding, "We are absolutely happy and very close to each other."
According to the actress, some use others' grief to fuel tabloid stories, which is why she usually chooses to stay silent.
In the end, Hema Malini touched upon the future of Dharmendra’s legacy, confirming that Sunny Deol is planning a museum in his late father's honour.
Malini's feud with Sunny and Bobby Deol isn't new, but the fresh one began once again right after the Sholay star’s death.
The Dream Girl actress held a private Gita Paath at her home on the same day her stepsons hosted a prayer meet for their father.
It’s worth mentioning here that Hema Malini married Dharmendra in 1980, when he was already married to Prakash Kaur, with whom he had four children, including Sunny and Bobby Deol.