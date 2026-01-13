Entertainment
  By Hania Jamil
Harry Styles is back? 1D alum drops cryptic 'We Belong Together' website

Harry Styles is seemingly teasing his new era, causing fans to flood social media with excitement.

On Monday, January 12, a new cryptic website was launched, with fans awaiting the official confirmation of an upcoming project.

At webelongtogether.co, the full site design features a moving image of fans in a crowd, and once clicked, it leads to a separate link where users can sign up for updates from HSHQ.

The site is also copyrighted to Sony Music Entertainment, which owns Harry's label, Columbia Records.

Moreover, fans have also spotted digital billboards featuring the same image popping up in New York and major cities across Europe.

Besides the posters, individual messages were also seen, reading, "See you very soon", "Let the light in", "Here we go again" and "It's all waiting there".

Prior to that, on December 27, 2025, the Matilda hitmaker seemingly teased a new era when he shared an eight-minute video, titled "FOREVER FOREVER", where he played a piano instrumental as a love letter to his passionate fan base.

At the end of the clip, text appeared, reading "WE BELONG TOGETHER", which appeared to be a hint to new music.

Notably, Harry Styles last released music four years ago, with his solo album Harry's House, released in 2022.

