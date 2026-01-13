Timothée Chalamet debuts Kylie Jenner on Instagram after Golden Globes win 

This award season seemingly belongs to Timothée Chalamet, and the actor is not missing any stage to show off his love for his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.
A day after Timothée won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy at the 2026 Golden Globes for Marty Supreme, he turned to his Instagram to express his gratitude to everyone.
However, the highlight of the social media post was a soft launch of Kylie on his feed, as the first snap of the carousel featured the beauty mogul's hand holding the award in front of the Dune actor's face.
The click was seemingly taken by Kylie on her film camera.
"THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!!!!!! SO TREMENDOUSLY GRATEFUL!!!!!", he penned in the caption.
The sweet social media post came hours after Kylie shared a series of snaps of her look from the night and a couple of clicks of herself beaming with Timothée's Golden Globe award.
Moreover, the Little Women star did not forget to express his love for his girlfriend while accepting the honour.
Timothée went on to the stage after his girlfriend gave him a sweet kiss and concluded his acceptance speech, noting, "For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much."
Kylie and Timothée were first linked romantically in April 2023 after they met at Paris Fashion Week in January of that year.
They made their first public appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes, when the Call Me by Your Name actor was nominated for his role in 2023's Wonka.