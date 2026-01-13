Entertainment
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Entertainment

Timothée Chalamet debuts Kylie Jenner on Instagram after Golden Globes win

Timothée Chalamet gave a shout-out to Kylie Jenner after winning his Golden Globes on Sunday

  • By Hania Jamil
Timothée Chalamet debuts Kylie Jenner on Instagram after Golden Globes win
Timothée Chalamet debuts Kylie Jenner on Instagram after Golden Globes win 

This award season seemingly belongs to Timothée Chalamet, and the actor is not missing any stage to show off his love for his girlfriend, Kylie Jenner.

A day after Timothée won Best Performance by a Male Actor in a Motion Picture Comedy at the 2026 Golden Globes for Marty Supreme, he turned to his Instagram to express his gratitude to everyone.

However, the highlight of the social media post was a soft launch of Kylie on his feed, as the first snap of the carousel featured the beauty mogul's hand holding the award in front of the Dune actor's face.

The click was seemingly taken by Kylie on her film camera.


"THANK YOU THANK YOU THANK YOU!!!!!!!!! SO TREMENDOUSLY GRATEFUL!!!!!", he penned in the caption.

The sweet social media post came hours after Kylie shared a series of snaps of her look from the night and a couple of clicks of herself beaming with Timothée's Golden Globe award.

Picture Credit: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram
Picture Credit: Kylie Jenner/ Instagram 

Moreover, the Little Women star did not forget to express his love for his girlfriend while accepting the honour. 

Timothée went on to the stage after his girlfriend gave him a sweet kiss and concluded his acceptance speech, noting, "For my parents, for my partner, I love you. Thank you so much."

Kylie and Timothée were first linked romantically in April 2023 after they met at Paris Fashion Week in January of that year. 

They made their first public appearance at the 2025 Golden Globes, when the Call Me by Your Name actor was nominated for his role in 2023's Wonka.

Hema Malini sets the record straight on rift with Deols
Hema Malini sets the record straight on rift with Deols
Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface
Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface
Elle Fanning drops exclusive hint about collaboration with sister Dakota
Elle Fanning drops exclusive hint about collaboration with sister Dakota
Beyoncé's father drops bombshell claims about her financial priorities
Beyoncé's father drops bombshell claims about her financial priorities
'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern faces legal trouble amid prostitution scandal
'Home Alone' star Daniel Stern faces legal trouble amid prostitution scandal
Harry Styles is back? 1D alum drops cryptic 'We Belong Together' website
Harry Styles is back? 1D alum drops cryptic 'We Belong Together' website
Black Midi Guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin tragically dies at 26
Black Midi Guitarist Matt Kwasniewski-Kelvin tragically dies at 26
'That's so bad': Fans react after 'Stranger Things' star flags key details in doc
'That's so bad': Fans react after 'Stranger Things' star flags key details in doc
Charlie Puth dramatically announces 2026 'The Whatever's Clever! World Tour'
Charlie Puth dramatically announces 2026 'The Whatever's Clever! World Tour'
Jennifer Lopez wows fans with jaw-dropping bold outfit at 2026 Golden Globes
Jennifer Lopez wows fans with jaw-dropping bold outfit at 2026 Golden Globes
Wanda Sykes roasts Ricky Gervais while accepting his award at Golden Globes 2026
Wanda Sykes roasts Ricky Gervais while accepting his award at Golden Globes 2026
Owen Cooper opens up about meeting idol Leonardo DiCaprio at Golden Globes
Owen Cooper opens up about meeting idol Leonardo DiCaprio at Golden Globes

Popular News

Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface

Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface
33 minutes ago
Maria Corina Machado set to meet Trump amid Venezuela tensions

Maria Corina Machado set to meet Trump amid Venezuela tensions
9 minutes ago
UK PM Starmer signals 'possible' government action against Musk’s X

UK PM Starmer signals 'possible' government action against Musk’s X
2 hours ago