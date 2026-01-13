Kriti Sanon slams paps for filming without consent at airport

Trending
  By Hania Jamil
The 'Tere Ishk Mein' actress was joined by her rumoured boyfriend when she expressed her anger toward paps

Kriti Sanon could not hold back her anger as she confronted paparazzi after they filmed her without consent at Udaipur airport.

In the now-viral clip, the Do Patti actress was accompanied by her rumoured boyfriend, Kabir Bahia, as they were returning to Mumbai from Udaipur, where they celebrated her sister Nupur Sanon's wedding with singer Stebin Ben.

The troubling incident took place when Kriti was chatting with Kabir at the airport before boarding a flight back home and noticed someone recording them without consent.

Visibly upset, she pointed at the individual and gestured for them to stop filming. The video has attracted significant attention online.

Kriti and Kabir are often spotted together and are rumoured to be dating. Despite frequent vacations together and attending each other's key events, the pair has not publicly confirmed their relationship.

For the unversed, actress Nupur Sanon and singer Stebin Ben tied the knot on January 11. They shared the glimpses of their traditional Indian wedding on social media after posting photos from their intimate Christian ceremony.

