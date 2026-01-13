Trending
  By Hania Jamil
Alizeh Shah issues stern warning to Yasir Nawaz amid months of controversy

Alizeh Shah did not hold back as she shared an explosive statement, threatening director and producer Yasir Nawaz with legal action if he continues to mention her name in public.

On Monday, January 12, the Ehd-e-Wafa actress turned to her Instagram Story to issue a serious warning, noting, "This is my final warning to Yasir Nawaz to refrain from taking my name on any platform."

"It has been five years since I worked on a project with him, yet he continues to mention my name on nearly every talk show he appears on," she said.

The 23-year-old shed more light on the past experience, adding that sometimes the director offers apologies, while in other instances he claims that working with her was "not fun."

She shared that she has compiled all the records of Yasir defaming her on shows, and if he mentions her again, "I will proceed with filing a defamation lawsuit against him without further notice."

"Furthermore, if this behavior continues, I will disclose to the entire industry the real reasons why he did not like working with me. Trust me, it will not reflect well on your image," she concluded the lengthy statement.

The social media post follows months of controversy after Yasir publicly discussed the difficulties he faced while working with Alizah Shah.

Yasir Nawaz and Alizeh Shah previously worked together in the 2020 drama Mera Dil Mera Dushman, and their bond has remained strained ever since.

