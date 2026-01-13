Trending
  • By Hania Jamil
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Yash's 'Toxic' in legal trouble after activists calls out 'obscene' teaser

Yash, who released 'Toxic' teaser on his 40th birthday, has sparked controversy, prompting CBFC complaint

  • By Hania Jamil
Yashs Toxic in legal trouble after activists calls out obscene teaser
Yash's 'Toxic' in legal trouble after activists calls out 'obscene' teaser

Yash-starrer Toxic is facing major controversy just days after its teaser was launched on the actor's birthday. 

The Karnataka State Commission for Women has filed a complaint with the CBFC over alleged obscene content in the teaser.

One scene from Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups' teaser has sparked significant backlash, in which Yash could be spotted making out with a woman inside a car before shooting several men.

The clip has now brought the film into trouble after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lodged a formal complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC) on Monday, January 12, raising objections to the allegedly obscene scenes.

According to PTI, representatives from the women's wing of the Karnataka AAP met with KSWC officials and submitted their complaint and called for action, including the removal of the teaser.

In response, the KSWC reportedly wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), requesting "appropriate action."

Usha Mohan, the AAP state secretary, stated in the letter, "The obscene and explicit content in this teaser is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. Since these scenes have been released publicly without any age-appropriate warnings, they degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture."

The teaser for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups was released on January 8, coinciding with Yash's birthday. The action-packed teaser received mixed reactions across social media.

Helmed by Geethu Mohandas, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair. 

Co-written by Yash and Geethu, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.

Alizeh Shah issues stern warning to Yasir Nawaz amid months of controversy
Alizeh Shah issues stern warning to Yasir Nawaz amid months of controversy
Emraan Hashmi reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal' success
Emraan Hashmi reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal' success
Hania Amir slams divorce predictions amid Asim Azhar rumoured romance
Hania Amir slams divorce predictions amid Asim Azhar rumoured romance
Aamir Khan jealous of Vir Das? Farah Khan makes shocking claims
Aamir Khan jealous of Vir Das? Farah Khan makes shocking claims
Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben wrap up dream wedding with sacred Hindu tradition
Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben wrap up dream wedding with sacred Hindu tradition
Mahira Khan shares emotional birthday wish for darling best friend
Mahira Khan shares emotional birthday wish for darling best friend
‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji takes on the beggar mafia queen in new trailer
‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji takes on the beggar mafia queen in new trailer
Rani Mukerji pens touching letter to ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Rani Mukerji pens touching letter to ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Iqra Aziz shares emotional note for husband Yasir Hussain amid pregnancy
Iqra Aziz shares emotional note for husband Yasir Hussain amid pregnancy
Anushka Sharma pens heart-melting note on daughter Vamika’s 5th birthday
Anushka Sharma pens heart-melting note on daughter Vamika’s 5th birthday
Asim Azhar electrifies crowd in first ‘MZHT’ performance with Sabri Sisters
Asim Azhar electrifies crowd in first ‘MZHT’ performance with Sabri Sisters
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set couple goals at Golden Globes red carpet
Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas set couple goals at Golden Globes red carpet

Popular News

Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface

Did Marlon Brando father Michael Jackson's son? Paternity rumours surface
2 hours ago
Maria Corina Machado set to meet Trump amid Venezuela tensions

Maria Corina Machado set to meet Trump amid Venezuela tensions
an hour ago
UK PM Starmer signals 'possible' government action against Musk’s X

UK PM Starmer signals 'possible' government action against Musk’s X
3 hours ago