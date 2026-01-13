Yash's 'Toxic' in legal trouble after activists calls out 'obscene' teaser

Yash-starrer Toxic is facing major controversy just days after its teaser was launched on the actor's birthday.
The Karnataka State Commission for Women has filed a complaint with the CBFC over alleged obscene content in the teaser.
One scene from Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups' teaser has sparked significant backlash, in which Yash could be spotted making out with a woman inside a car before shooting several men.
The clip has now brought the film into trouble after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lodged a formal complaint with the Karnataka State Commission for Women (KSWC) on Monday, January 12, raising objections to the allegedly obscene scenes.
According to PTI, representatives from the women's wing of the Karnataka AAP met with KSWC officials and submitted their complaint and called for action, including the removal of the teaser.
In response, the KSWC reportedly wrote to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), requesting "appropriate action."
Usha Mohan, the AAP state secretary, stated in the letter, "The obscene and explicit content in this teaser is causing serious harm to the social well-being of women and children. Since these scenes have been released publicly without any age-appropriate warnings, they degrade the dignity of women and insult Kannada culture."
The teaser for Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown Ups was released on January 8, coinciding with Yash's birthday. The action-packed teaser received mixed reactions across social media.
Helmed by Geethu Mohandas, the film also stars Rukmini Vasanth, Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi, and Sudev Nair.
Co-written by Yash and Geethu, Toxic is scheduled to hit theatres on March 19, 2026.