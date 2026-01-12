 Mahira Khan shares emotional birthday wish for darling best friend

Mahira Khan recently shared a heartfelt birthday message for her best friends on social media.
The 41-year-old actress took to Instagram, where she wished her best friend Anushay, highlighting their deep bond, shared memories, and love.
Khan posted a picture of two them together and penned an emotional birthday note.
“Oh myyy doll Anushay,” the mother of one began writing.
The The Legend of Maula Jatt actress went on to say, “Happy milestone birthday my darling! May it be everything you deserve - which is only the best of the best.
"You came into my life like a vitamin ki goli.. and now I can’t imagine not having you in it.
"You make everything better, you’re kind and you’re hard working.. you’re the funniest person in the room and the most caring too. Grateful for you.”
The Raees actress concluded her post, saying, “May you soar higher. May you be happy and at peace. May you be surrounded by those who love you and know your worth. InshAllah.”
She also added, “I love you. Always,” accompanied by a heart, infinity and a white pigeon emoji.
On professional front, Mahira Khan will soon star along Fahad Mustafa in a highly anticipated movie, Aag Lagay Basti Mein.
The upcoming film is set to be released on Eid-ul-Fitr 2026.