‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji takes on the beggar mafia queen in new trailer

Rani Mukerji is set to return with her iconic on-screen character, Shivani Shivaji Roy in Mardani 3.
The trailer for the action-packed movie has finally been unveiled on Monday, January 12.
The 3:16 long-length trailer offers a glimpse into ACP Shivani Shivaji Roy’s new mission i.e. to save 93 young girls from abduction that took place in mysterious circumstances in just three months.
In order to win, she fights against a woman named Amma, a beggar mafia queen, who is behind the crime and appears to have a larger motive behind abducting girls aged between eight and 11.
Talking about the film, the 47-year-old actress had earlier said, “When we set out to make Mardaani 3, we were hoping that we would find a script that would take the experience of watching a Mardaani franchise film higher.”
According to Mukherji, Mardaani is an extremely loved franchise, and as a team, they have a certain responsibility to deliver on the expectations that people have.
Apart from Mukherji, the upcoming threequel also stars Janki Bodiwala as antagonist.
It’s worth mentioning here that that the film, helmed by Abhiraj Minawala and produced by Aditya Chopra, is the third instalment in YRF’s Mardaani franchise.
Rani Mukerji starrer Mardani 3 was earlier scheduled to release on February 27, however, it will now be released in theatres on January 30, 2026.