Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben wrap up dream wedding with sacred Hindu tradition  

Nupur Sanon has officially tied the knot with Stebin Ben in the final Hindu wedding function.
The 32-year-old Indian actress took to her Instagram account on Monday, January 12th, to share various exclusive snaps from her dreamy marriage, attended by close family and friends.
"You are the peace of my tomorrow and the gratitude of my today, 11.01.2026," Nupur scribbled in Hindi for her caption.
For her big day, the Tiger Nageswara Rao actress dazzles in a stunning peach-pink lehenga with intricate embroidery and a matching blouse.
While Stebin opted for a matching sherwani and Indian turban.
This update came shortly after the couple, who have romantically connected since 2023, shared that the Christian wedding function took place on Saturday, January 10th.
Taking to Instagram, Stebin and Nupur captioned their romantic post, "I did. I DO. I will always & Forever."
For their Christian rituals, the two wore stunning, poised white and black ensembles.
In addition to being the sister of actor Kriti Sanon, Nupur Sanon is a singer and actor who began her career in music videos.
As per several media reports, Nupur Sanon and Stebin Ben met professionally before they began dating each other.
They became friends while working together and later fell in love.