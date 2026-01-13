Fahad Mustafa adds star-studded names to ‘Kafeel’

Fahad Mustafa recently added star-studded names to his newly produced drama, Kafeel.
The 42-year-old actor and producer took to his Instagram Story and shared an exciting news for Kafeel audience that talented actors such as Aashir Wajahat, Areeka Haq, Nooray Zeeshan, and Hania Ahmed.
The original cast of Kafeel, that airs every week on ARY Digital, showcases Sanam Saeed and Emmad Irfani in the leading role.
Renowned actors such as Munazza Arif, Kashif Mehmood, and Javed Rizvi, play the role of supporting actors.
Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, the prime-time drama serial has been written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Meesam Naqvi.
Set against the backdrop of the 1990, the drama revolves around Zeba, a young woman from a privileged family who falls in love with Jami, a soulful singer she meets at a friend's birthday party.
Her dream quickly shatters when she discovers that the man she married same name Kafeel might be an imposter.
In the latest episode, Zeba’s emotional scene with her father won many hearts where he advised his daughter to leave her husband due to his toxic behaviour and fraudulent nature.
However, Zeba refuses to step out of the marriage and decides to stay with her husband despite the challenges.
It’s worth mentioning here that Sanam Saeed and Emmad Irfani starrer Kafeel airs every Monday and Tuesday on ARY Digital.