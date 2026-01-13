Trending
  • By Web Desk
Make us preferred on Google
Trending

Fahad Mustafa adds star-studded names to ‘Kafeel’

‘Kafeel’ stars Sanam Saeed and Emmad Irfani in the leading role

  • By Web Desk
Fahad Mustafa adds star-studded names to ‘Kafeel’
Fahad Mustafa adds star-studded names to ‘Kafeel’

Fahad Mustafa recently added star-studded names to his newly produced drama, Kafeel.

The 42-year-old actor and producer took to his Instagram Story and shared an exciting news for Kafeel audience that talented actors such as Aashir Wajahat, Areeka Haq, Nooray Zeeshan, and Hania Ahmed.

The original cast of Kafeel, that airs every week on ARY Digital, showcases Sanam Saeed and Emmad Irfani in the leading role.

‘Kafeel’ stars Sanam Saeed and Emmad Irfani in the leading role
‘Kafeel’ stars Sanam Saeed and Emmad Irfani in the leading role

Renowned actors such as Munazza Arif, Kashif Mehmood, and Javed Rizvi, play the role of supporting actors.

Produced by Big Bang Entertainment, the prime-time drama serial has been written by Umera Ahmed and directed by Meesam Naqvi.

Set against the backdrop of the 1990, the drama revolves around Zeba, a young woman from a privileged family who falls in love with Jami, a soulful singer she meets at a friend's birthday party.

Her dream quickly shatters when she discovers that the man she married same name Kafeel might be an imposter.

In the latest episode, Zeba’s emotional scene with her father won many hearts where he advised his daughter to leave her husband due to his toxic behaviour and fraudulent nature.

However, Zeba refuses to step out of the marriage and decides to stay with her husband despite the challenges.

It’s worth mentioning here that Sanam Saeed and Emmad Irfani starrer Kafeel airs every Monday and Tuesday on ARY Digital.

Kriti Sanon slams paps for filming without consent at airport
Kriti Sanon slams paps for filming without consent at airport
Atif Aslam shares candid family moments from Dubai vacation
Atif Aslam shares candid family moments from Dubai vacation
Yash's 'Toxic' in legal trouble after activists calls out 'obscene' teaser
Yash's 'Toxic' in legal trouble after activists calls out 'obscene' teaser
Alizeh Shah issues stern warning to Yasir Nawaz amid months of controversy
Alizeh Shah issues stern warning to Yasir Nawaz amid months of controversy
Emraan Hashmi reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal' success
Emraan Hashmi reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal' success
Hania Amir slams divorce predictions amid Asim Azhar rumoured romance
Hania Amir slams divorce predictions amid Asim Azhar rumoured romance
Aamir Khan jealous of Vir Das? Farah Khan makes shocking claims
Aamir Khan jealous of Vir Das? Farah Khan makes shocking claims
Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben wrap up dream wedding with sacred Hindu tradition
Nupur Sanon, Stebin Ben wrap up dream wedding with sacred Hindu tradition
Mahira Khan shares emotional birthday wish for darling best friend
Mahira Khan shares emotional birthday wish for darling best friend
‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji takes on the beggar mafia queen in new trailer
‘Mardaani 3’: Rani Mukerji takes on the beggar mafia queen in new trailer
Rani Mukerji pens touching letter to ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Rani Mukerji pens touching letter to ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release
Iqra Aziz shares emotional note for husband Yasir Hussain amid pregnancy
Iqra Aziz shares emotional note for husband Yasir Hussain amid pregnancy

Popular News

Venus Williams falls to Tatjana Maria in one of oldest WTA matchups

Venus Williams falls to Tatjana Maria in one of oldest WTA matchups
11 minutes ago
Fahad Mustafa adds star-studded names to ‘Kafeel’

Fahad Mustafa adds star-studded names to ‘Kafeel’
21 minutes ago
Lori Harvey and Damson Idris back together? Golden Globes moment sparks buzz

Lori Harvey and Damson Idris back together? Golden Globes moment sparks buzz
31 minutes ago