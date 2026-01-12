Aamir Khan jealous of Vir Das? Farah Khan makes shocking claims

Vir Das is gearing up for his directorial debut with Happy Patel, backed by Aamir Khan Productions; however, this is not the first collab between the stars.
The comedian's link with the 3 Idiots star goes back to Delhi Belly (2011), where he famously featured in the item number Jaa Chudail.
During a recent visit to Vir's house, filmmaker Farah Khan reflected on the trio's shared history and made surprising claims about Aamir's jealousy.
Talking about Happy Patel, Vir revealed that the film has been inspired by Farah's works, adding, "Anybody who likes 'Om Shanti Om' will like this."
The discussion shifted to Vir's bond with Aamir Khan. Teasing their off-screen chemistry, Vir quipped, "He only slaps. And he slaps hard," referencing their playful exchanges during Happy Patel promotions.
Farah shot back with a grin, "Obviously, because you hurt him with your words."
The Main Hoon Na director also dropped a behind-the-scenes revelation. Calling Vir's wife, Shivani, she asked if she knew Farah had choreographed Jaa Chudail. Shivani confirmed, calling the experience "too much fun."
Farah went a step further, claiming the song was cut short because Aamir's track followed next. "Aamir cut it out of jealousy," she joked.
Vir pretended to defend the official explanation, noting, "But I was told there were pacing issues," prompting Farah's sarcastic response, "Yeah, sure."
Happy Patel is scheduled to hit theatres on January 16, and will also mark Imran Khan's return to the big screen, making the project one of the more talked-about releases of early 2026.