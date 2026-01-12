Hania Amir slams divorce predictions amid Asim Azhar rumoured romance

An astrologer predicted divorce for Hania Amir in 2026, and she is not having it!
Sharing a now-viral clip from Nadia Khan's morning show, Rise and Shine, where an astrologer, Samia Khan, advised the Anna actress to focus on her career and avoid any marriage plan, "ajeeb. pehle shaadi tou hone do [weird, let me get married first]."
In the show, the astrologist predicted a divorce for Hania based on her birth chart, noting, "If she gets married now, there are strong chances of breakup, which could impact her personality."
This comes after fans have been speculating about a marriage between Hania and Asim Azhar this year; however, neither have addressed the rumours.
Since the Jo Tu Na Mila singer and Merub Ali announced the end of their engagement, social media has been abuzz with a potential romantic reunion between the stars.
The rumours were also fuelled by their joint appearances at a number of events, including Yashma Gill's birthday party.