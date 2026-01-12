Rani Mukerji pens touching letter to ahead of ‘Mardaani 3’ release

Rani Mukerji is celebrating a major career milestone with a moving letter.
Ahead of her upcoming crime-thriller film, Mardaani 3, release, the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress penned a touching message, marking 30 years of her legendary career in cinema.
“Thirty years... When I say that out loud, it feels unreal but it also tells me that if you do something that you love from the bottom of your heart, time flies and you are left hungry for more,” she began.
The Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna actress reflected, “Thirty years ago, I stepped onto a film set with no grand plan of becoming an actress. It wasn't a dream I chased it was something that found me. A young girl, drawn into cinema almost by chance, hesitant at first... and yet, somewhere between instinct and vulnerability, I fell in love with the craft.”
Flashing back to her iconic movie Raja Ki Aayegi Baaraat, Rani noted that she had little understanding of what a film career would be like and only knew that acting made her feel alive.
Calling the late 1990s “a magical phase,” the actress expressed that the films she did during that time defined her journey.
Rani then opened up about her emotions for the thrilling Mardaani franchise, writing, “Mardaani in particular holds a special place in my heart. Shivani Shivaji Roy is not loud heroism - she is quiet strength. Through her, I discovered how powerful it is to tell stories that make people uncomfortable, but also hopeful.”
The actress also opened up about her iconic movie Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway, noting that playing that character and embracing motherhood in real-life, led her to first National Award.
“If these 30 years have taught me anything, it is that longevity is not about staying relevant - it is about staying honest. I have made choices that surprised people, sometimes even myself. I have taken breaks, returned on my own terms, and trusted my instincts even when they went against trends,” she added.