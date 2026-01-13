Atif Aslam shares candid family moments from Dubai vacation

Atif Aslam gave fans a sneak peek into his Dubai vacation with a series of adorable behind-the-scenes family photos.
Taking to his Instagram account, Atif shared a carousel of candid moments showing him enjoying quality time with his kids and wife Sara Bharwana with a caption, noting, “Behind the scenes. PS: Last picture explains it all."
The carousel included playful snapshots of the Pakistani pop sensation as well as relaxed moments with his wife.
One behind-the-scenes photo even showed him blow-drying his son’s hair.
As soon as the Aadat hitmaker shared the post, fans flooded the comment section with sweet remarks.
One fan wrote, “A caring husband and a caring father,” while another chimed in, “MashAllah, so beautiful and cute. May Allah bless you with more blessings in the world and protect you and your family from every evil. Ameen.”
Meanwhile, a third fan expressed their admiration heartfeltly, “I can't stop looking at these adorable pictures.”
Alongside his singing career, Atif Aslam made his acting debut in 2011 with the Urdu social drama film Bol.
He made his television debut with the Pakistani series Sang-e-Mah, released in January 2022 on HUM TV.
For the unversed, Atif married educationist Sara in Lahore on March 2013 and together they have three children: two sons and one daughter.