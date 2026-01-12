Emraan Hashmi reacts to Ranbir Kapoor's blockbuster 'Animal' success 

Emraan Hashmi knows well why Ranbir Kapoor’s film, Animal, worked well on box office!
In a conversation with News18 Showsha, The Ba***ds of Bollywood actor said that men in the Hindi film industry "are very insecure."
Talking about Animal Hashmi said, "Why did a film like Animal work? Yes, there was a woke brigade working against it. There was a perception to that. But there were so many men identifying with it."
"Men in our industry are very insecure. How many people would’ve done a film like Haq? Every narrative should showcase a man’s victory," the father of one noted.
He also spoke about his work experience in movies like The Dirty Picture and currently airing on Netflix, Haq.
"I’m not blowing my own trumpet here. But even back then, I did a film like The Dirty Picture. I liked the subject. We need to get off our insecurities and do more stuff like that," he added.
For those unaware, Emraan Hashmi starred in The Dirty Picture back in 2011, alongside Vidya Balan, Naseeruddin Shah and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles.
He is currently promoting his new film, Haq, which is based on the 1985 Supreme Court judgement in Mohd. Ahmed Khan vs Shah Bano Begum.
The movie released on November 7th, 2025.