Forza Horizon 6 launch date leaked: Check details

The Forza Horizon 6’s launch date may have been leaked early after a pop-up reportedly appeared within Forza Horizon 5, teasing some launch details for the next installment in the famous racing franchise.
According to an image shared by X (formerly Twitter) user @XBOXF10, Forza Horizon 6 is listed with a May 15 launch for early access, followed by a standard launch on May 19.
Several reports suggested early access would be accessible to players who buy the Premium upgrade. However, the leak has yet to be verified, and other outlets have been unable to reproduce the in-game pop-up.
Notably, Microsoft and Playground Games have not officially confirm the launch date.
If accurate, the Premium upgrade is said to include early access, a VIP Membership, Welcome Pack, Time Attack Car Pack, Car Pass, Italian Passion Car Pack, and two premium expansions planned for post-launch.
Moreover, pre-orders may get an exclusive tuned Ferrari J50 that several fans speculate could serve as the game’s cover car.
Forza Horizon 6 is likely to be officially announced during the forthcoming Xbox Developer_Direct, where developers are scheduled to display the first gameplay footage and some new features.
The Forza Horizon franchise has seen a major growth with recent entries, becoming one of Xbox’s most successful racing titles. Until an official announcement, the reported launch dates only remains speculative.