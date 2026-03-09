Emma Raducanu admits 'long way to go' after Amanda Anisimova loss 

Emma Raducanu admitted lack of power to compete with Amanda Anisimova after crashing to a 52-minute defeat in the third round at Indian Wells.
According to Associated Press, the Briton was overwhelmed in a 6-1 6-1 thrashing, broken in the first game and consistently rattled by Anisimova’s strength. She repeatedly declined to chase down drop shots and struggled to put her opponent under any pressure with her return of serve.
Following the defeat, the 2021 US Open champion said, “I need to obviously be aggressive when playing those players, but I think there’s still a long way to go to be doing that and I need to use my strengths and probably mix it up a bit more.
“When I’m playing someone who’s at the top like that, I think they have an extra 10 miles an hour on their serve than me. If I’m not feeling it, that gap feels more evident in terms of weight of shot, in terms of power. You just feel a little bit behind and your punches aren’t landing as much as theirs are,” she added.
It is worth noting that the latest defeat came after Raducanu cut ties with her latest coach Francisco Roig in January and has been working on an ad-hoc basis with Mark Petchey in a bid to relocate her best form.