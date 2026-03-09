Coco Gauff breaks silence after scary arm injury at Indian Wells

Coco Gauff issued first statement after scary arm injury ended her Indian Wells Masters campaign.
According to Tennis 365, Gauff’s Indian Wells Open campaign came to an unfortunate end in the third round against Alex Eala as she retired due to an arm injury and afterwards she explained what went wrong.
Reigning French Open champion Gauff made a good start as she broke Eala in the opening game of the match, but from the second game onwards, she struggled and took a medical timeout while 2-5 down.
During the post-match press conference she explained, “I felt it, like, the second game of the first set. I guess a simple way to put it, it felt like a firework was going off inside of my arm, and then my whole arm felt like it was on fire. We’re going to figure out what it is tomorrow.”
“But based off the feeling, being told that it’s probably something nerve-related. Never had anything like this before, never felt anything, a sensation like this before. And then as the match played, it got progressively worse, even when I wasn’t using my arm on shots that I wasn’t even using my left arm for. It was feeling like fireworks at times. Yeah, it was a scary feeling, but yeah, I don’t know,” she added.