  By Bushra Saleem
Dolphins release Tua Tagovailoa after six years to sign Malik Willis

The Miami Dolphins has decided to release Tua Tagovailoa after six years.

According to Fox News, Dolphins general manager Jon-Eric Sullivan announced on Monday that the team will release Tagovailoa as NFL free agency begins.

Miami selected Tagovailoa with the No. 5 overall pick of the 2020 draft, but injuries and performance appeared to lead the team’s decision.

Sullivan stated, “I recently informed Tua and his representation that we are going to move in a new direction at the quarterback position and will be releasing him after the start of the new league year. As I shared with Tua, I have great respect for the person and player he is.”

“On behalf of the Miami Dolphins, I expressed our gratitude for his many contributions, both on the field and in the community, during his six seasons in Miami. As we move forward, we will be focused on infusing competition across the roster and establishing a strong foundation for this team as we work towards building a sustained winner," he added.

Tagovailoa will be a post-June 1 designation and the Dolphins will take on $99 million in dead cap space split over the next two seasons, ESPN reported.

He played six seasons with the Dolphins. He threw for 18,166 yards and 120 touchdowns in those six years. 

Miami awarded Tagovailoa with a four-year, $212.4 million contract extension before the start of the 2024 season. But injuries in 2024 and 2025 kept him off the field for most of those seasons.

Furthermore, as per reports Tagovailoa is expected to sign a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons following his Miami Dolphins release.

