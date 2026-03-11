News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal

Mojtaba Khamenei appointed as Iran's new supreme leader after Ayatollah Ali Khamenei's killing

  • By Bushra Saleem
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtabas succession? Shocking truth reveal
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei did not want his son Mojtaba Khamenei to become the supreme leader of Iran, his will reveal shocking truth.

According to Times of India, the late supreme leader was against the idea of his son Mojtaba succeeding him due to multiple reasons.

The New York Post report claimed that Khamenei, who was killed in an Israeli strike on February 28, clearly opposed Mojtaba’s succession.

Khosro Isfahani, a journalist and the Research Director of the National Union for Democracy in Iran (NUFDI), told The Post, "In Khamenei's will, he explicitly asked Mojtaba not to be named as successor," adding that the late supreme leader believed that his son lacked the capability and political experience to run Iran.

“Mojtaba is an impotent young cleric who has achieved nothing in terms of political life. All these years, he has been nothing without his father’s name," the anti-regime journalist said.

The American outlet claimed that the Assembly of Experts also did not want Mojtaba as the leader of the country, which is in a state of war with Israel and America, but the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) ultimately pushed his name for the position.

Isfahani stated, “The Assembly of Experts that was supposed to pick the replacement of Khamenei didn’t vote for Mojtaba. The Assembly of Experts that was supposed to pick the replacement of Khamenei didn’t vote for Mojtaba.”

The 44-year-old, who reportedly has close relations with the IRGC, was selected as the supreme leader of the country after Khamenei's death in an Israeli strike on February 28. The same strike killed his mother, sister, and wife, too.

Mojtaba has not made any public appearance since his appointment and was reportedly injured in the ongoing conflict in the country. 

Trump warns Iran of ‘Death, Fire and Fury’ as Operation Epic Fury targets Hormuz blockade
Trump warns Iran of ‘Death, Fire and Fury’ as Operation Epic Fury targets Hormuz blockade
IRGC launches ‘most intense’ missile strike on US and Israel bases in Operation Epic Fury
IRGC launches ‘most intense’ missile strike on US and Israel bases in Operation Epic Fury
Erika Kirk gains support after Owens' backlash over Air Force Academy role
Erika Kirk gains support after Owens' backlash over Air Force Academy role
Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama
Brian McGinnis shares message for critics in first video after Senate drama
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
US targets Iran’s mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz after stern warning
US targets Iran’s mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz after stern warning
China, North Korea strike major deal amid US-Israel tensions in Iran
China, North Korea strike major deal amid US-Israel tensions in Iran
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: 'UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh' becomes national symbol
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: 'UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh' becomes national symbol
Is Operation Epic Fury ending? Trump aides push Iran exit strategy
Is Operation Epic Fury ending? Trump aides push Iran exit strategy
Middle East water war: How attacks on desalination plants could empty Gulf cities
Middle East water war: How attacks on desalination plants could empty Gulf cities
Iran defies Trump peace deal, vows powerful missile strikes
Iran defies Trump peace deal, vows powerful missile strikes
Iranian massive missile strike: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain targeted in new attack
Iranian massive missile strike: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain targeted in new attack

Popular News

Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows

Stryker brings SmartHospital platform to streamline hospital workflows
17 minutes ago
Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity

Taylor Swift's fortune hits $2 billion, becomes second-richest female celebrity
28 minutes ago
Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal

Ayatollah Khamenei opposed Mojtaba's succession? Shocking truth reveal
2 hours ago