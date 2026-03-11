US targets Iran’s mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz after stern warning

United States destroy Iranian mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz after “military consequences” warning.
According to CNBC, the US Cental Command said that the American forces on Tuesday, March 10, sunk several Iranian ships, including 16 minelayers, near the Strait of Hormuz amid reports that Tehran was seeking to mine the waterway critical to global energy supplies.
The US announcement followed a post by President Donald Trump that said if Iran had put any mines in the Strait, “we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY!”
“If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before. If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction!,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.
The US president later claimed that 10 inactive minelaying ships were sunk, with “more to come.”
A CNN report Tuesday said that Iran had started laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as it still retains more than 80% of its small boats and minelayers, and could feasibly lay hundreds of mines in the waterway.
Located between Oman and Iran, the strait saw roughly 13 million barrels of crude per day passing through it in 2025, representing about 31% of all seaborne crude flows, according to energy consulting firm Kpler.