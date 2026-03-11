News
  • By Bushra Saleem
News

US targets Iran’s mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz after stern warning

Trump warns Iran of unprecedented ‘military consequences' over Strait of Hormuz mines

  • By Bushra Saleem
US targets Iran’s mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz after stern warning
US targets Iran’s mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz after stern warning

United States destroy Iranian mine-laying vessels near Strait of Hormuz after “military consequences” warning.

According to CNBC, the US Cental Command said that the American forces on Tuesday, March 10, sunk several Iranian ships, including 16 minelayers, near the Strait of Hormuz amid reports that Tehran was seeking to mine the waterway critical to global energy supplies.

The US announcement followed a post by President Donald Trump that said if Iran had put any mines in the Strait, “we want them removed, IMMEDIATELY!”

“If for any reason mines were placed, and they are not removed forthwith, the Military consequences to Iran will be at a level never seen before. If, on the other hand, they remove what may have been placed, it will be a giant step in the right direction!,” Trump said in a Truth Social post.

The US president later claimed that 10 inactive minelaying ships were sunk, with “more to come.”

A CNN report Tuesday said that Iran had started laying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, as it still retains more than 80% of its small boats and minelayers, and could feasibly lay hundreds of mines in the waterway.

Located between Oman and Iran, the strait saw roughly 13 million barrels of crude per day passing through it in 2025, representing about 31% of all seaborne crude flows, according to energy consulting firm Kpler.

Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
China, North Korea strike major deal amid US-Israel tensions in Iran
China, North Korea strike major deal amid US-Israel tensions in Iran
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: 'UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh' becomes national symbol
Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed: 'UAE has thick skin and bitter flesh' becomes national symbol
Is Operation Epic Fury ending? Trump aides push Iran exit strategy
Is Operation Epic Fury ending? Trump aides push Iran exit strategy
Middle East water war: How attacks on desalination plants could empty Gulf cities
Middle East water war: How attacks on desalination plants could empty Gulf cities
Iran defies Trump peace deal, vows powerful missile strikes
Iran defies Trump peace deal, vows powerful missile strikes
Iranian massive missile strike: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain targeted in new attack
Iranian massive missile strike: UAE, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Bahrain targeted in new attack
Iran's military threatens global energy shutdown: 'Not a single litre' to leave region
Iran's military threatens global energy shutdown: 'Not a single litre' to leave region
Netanyahu's brother Iddo killed by Iranian air strikes? Truth behind viral claim
Netanyahu's brother Iddo killed by Iranian air strikes? Truth behind viral claim
China marks major export boom in 2026 as Trump shifts focus to Iran war
China marks major export boom in 2026 as Trump shifts focus to Iran war
Khamenei's apartments near Israeli embassy in London spark 'serious' warning
Khamenei's apartments near Israeli embassy in London spark 'serious' warning
Glasgow Central station: Scotland's busiest terminal remains shut after blaze
Glasgow Central station: Scotland's busiest terminal remains shut after blaze

Popular News

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

Cillian Murphy confirms surprise film with Daniel Craig: Here's what we know

2 hours ago
Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence

Netanyahu brother Iddo death rumours: Itamar Ben Gvir breaks silence
an hour ago
Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know

Salman Khan's father all set for hospital discharge? Here's what we know
an hour ago